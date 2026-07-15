Goldman Sachs Counsel's Epstein Connection Sparks Controversy

Goldman Sachs senior counsel Kathryn Ruemmler appeared before a congressional oversight committee to address her ties to Jeffrey Epstein, amid public criticism of her continued advisory role at the firm. Ruemmler maintained that she was unaware of any criminal activities by Epstein during their interactions.

Ruemmler expressed regret about her past association with Epstein, acknowledging that she accepted gifts from him, though she insisted they were neither solicited nor influenced her professional dealings. She emphasized that had she known about Epstein's abuse, she would have promptly informed law enforcement.

The controversy renews public scrutiny on Goldman Sachs, with CEO David Solomon recognizing the challenges Ruemmler faced due to media coverage and defending the firm's decision to retain her in an advisory role until her successor is appointed.