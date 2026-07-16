Papua New Guinea Closes Taiwan's Office Amidst Diplomatic Shift

In a surprising diplomatic maneuver, Papua New Guinea has announced the immediate closure of Taiwan's office in the country. The foreign minister confirmed the decision on Thursday, marking a pivotal shift in international relations for the Pacific nation.

The closure signifies a potential realignment in Papua New Guinea's foreign policy, as countries in the region navigate the complexities of geopolitical alliances. Observers are closely watching the development for its potential ripple effects in the broader Asia-Pacific landscape.

This move might strengthen ties with other influential powers, signaling a strategic recalibration of diplomacy in the South Pacific amid global political tensions.