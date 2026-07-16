The New Frontline: NY Times Fights for Press Freedom Against Federal Power

The New York Times is mounting a legal battle against federal subpoenas issued to its journalists over their recent coverage of a Qatari-donated Air Force One under President Trump. The subpoenas, issued by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, are criticized as being punitive.

Press advocacy groups argue the Trump administration is leveraging government power to intimidate media. Though Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche assured the reporters are not targets, the subpoenas aim to uncover leaked national security information.

The Justice Department's policies restrict journalist subpoenas, requiring high-level approval. Still, the Times seeks public disclosure of the motion, challenging what they perceive as politically motivated secret processes. Courts have previously blocked similar subpoenas amid allegations of political bias in investigative demands.