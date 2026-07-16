The New Frontline: NY Times Fights for Press Freedom Against Federal Power
The New York Times is challenging subpoenas issued by a Manhattan U.S. Attorney to its journalists regarding their coverage of President Trump's Qatari-donated Air Force One. The move, seen as punitive and in bad faith, has drawn criticism from press advocacy groups. Federal courts have previously quashed similar politically-driven subpoenas. The NY Times defends its right to report freely.
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The New York Times is mounting a legal battle against federal subpoenas issued to its journalists over their recent coverage of a Qatari-donated Air Force One under President Trump. The subpoenas, issued by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, are criticized as being punitive.
Press advocacy groups argue the Trump administration is leveraging government power to intimidate media. Though Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche assured the reporters are not targets, the subpoenas aim to uncover leaked national security information.
The Justice Department's policies restrict journalist subpoenas, requiring high-level approval. Still, the Times seeks public disclosure of the motion, challenging what they perceive as politically motivated secret processes. Courts have previously blocked similar subpoenas amid allegations of political bias in investigative demands.