Indian brands urged to build global identity through quality and heritage

India's textile and apparel industry is entering a new phase where success will depend not only on manufacturing strength but also on creating globally recognised brands rooted in quality, sustainability and authentic craftsmanship. Industry leaders, designers and policymakers shared this vision during a high-level discussion at Bharat Tex 2026, calling for stronger collaboration to help Indian brands compete confidently in international markets.

The session, titled "Indian Brands, Global Ambitions: Redefining Retail Growth Beyond Borders," was held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and brought together more than 20 industry experts representing leading brands, manufacturers, designers and e-commerce platforms. India's textile and apparel exports reached approximately ₹3.16 lakh crore in 2025-26, and the country has set an ambitious target of ₹9 lakh crore by 2030, supported by new free trade agreements that are opening doors to major global markets.

Giriraj Singh highlights artisans as India's greatest strength

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh said India's artisans, weavers and MSMEs hold the key to the country's global ambitions in fashion and textiles. He stressed that future growth must be built on quality, sustainability, traceability and the country's rich cultural heritage instead of focusing only on production volumes.

Describing artisans as "Bharat ki punji," the minister said initiatives such as Bharat Tex provide an international platform where traditional craftsmanship can reach global buyers while generating sustainable livelihoods. He added that empowering artisans and manufacturers would strengthen India's position in global textile markets while preserving centuries-old weaving traditions.

Designers call for authenticity over imitation

Celebrated designers Vaishali Shadangule and Rahul Mishra urged Indian brands to remain deeply connected to their cultural roots instead of changing their identity to suit every international market. Shadangule shared how her journey began with just four weaving families and has grown into a community where more than 90 percent of the weavers are young women. She also spoke about her mission to revive 100 lost Indian weaving traditions, saying that the country's unique textiles offer its strongest advantage in global fashion.

Rahul Mishra echoed the same message, arguing that handmade crafts and handlooms represent the soul of India. He said authenticity itself has become a powerful differentiator, especially in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Jaipur Rugs founder Nand Kishore Chaudhary added that brands rooted in genuine storytelling are far more difficult for competitors to replicate.

Technology and e-commerce driving international growth

Industry leaders highlighted digital commerce as a major catalyst for taking Indian brands to overseas consumers. Amazon Global Selling Country Head Srinidhi Kalvapudi said the platform now supports more than two lakh sellers, including artisans and entrepreneurs from smaller cities, giving them access to customers around the world.

She emphasised that India should aspire not only to export more products but also to create memorable global brands, describing brand-building as essential for long-term success. Panelists also discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence, regional language tools, trusted certification systems and better logistics support in helping Indian businesses scale internationally.

Stronger ecosystems needed for global competitiveness

Representatives from major manufacturers said India must strengthen its production ecosystem alongside brand development. Reliance Industries' Dr. Anil Rajvanshi praised the government's efforts to build integrated manufacturing clusters that can improve efficiency and competitiveness.

Trent Managing Director Venkatesalu Palaniswamy called for greater consistency in quality, delivery and transparency to establish a stronger global identity for Indian textiles. Speakers also questioned why much of India's cotton is processed and branded overseas, suggesting the creation of a dedicated institution to support global brand development, similar to the role played by NASSCOM in the technology sector.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles and the India Trade Promotion Organisation concluded the discussion by emphasising that building internationally trusted Indian brands will require sustained investment in design, infrastructure, digital visibility, storytelling and collaboration between government and industry.