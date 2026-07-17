U.S. Republicans Push $95 Billion Budget to Finance Iran War and Voter ID Law

The U.S. Congress saw a significant development as Republicans advanced a $95 billion budget plan aiming to fulfill President Donald Trump's demands for increased defense funding related to the Iran war, farm assistance, and a major overhaul of voting requirements ahead of the midterm elections.

The Republican-controlled budget panel in the House approved the resolution, setting up a potential vote next week. If passed, it could allow for legislative advancements via the Senate's budget reconciliation process, sidestepping the need for a supermajority and countering Democratic resistance.

This move is met with challenges both within the GOP, from defense hawks seeking higher Pentagon spending and deficit hawks wanting spending cuts, and externally from Democrats opposed to the voter ID law that could disenfranchise voters. The voter ID provision, Trump's top legislative priority, points to grant incentives for state compliance, adding complexity to midterm election strategies.