Rubio Urges Global Focus on 'Far-Left Terror' at Washington Conference

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is urging an international focus on 'far-left terror', warning that leftist violence has been overlooked in global counterterrorism efforts. Addressing officials from over 60 nations in Washington, he emphasized the need to 'identify and map' this transnational threat.

The Washington conference, hosted by Rubio, has stirred concerns among Democrats, who accuse the Trump administration of politicizing counterterrorism and neglecting other extremist threats. Rubio's remarks position left-wing violence as a 'blind spot' despite diminished Islamic militancy.

Rubio highlighted the rising threat from groups targeting Western politicians and infrastructure, urging a revamp of the counterterrorism architecture. Democrats remain critical, suggesting this new focus lacks supporting data and risks infringing on lawful protests.