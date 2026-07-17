Allegations of Misconduct Rock International Criminal Court: The Sarah-Khan Controversy

During a recent CNN interview, a junior lawyer at the International Criminal Court, identified as Sarah, has accused Prosecutor Karim Khan of non-consensual sexual contact. The accusation marks Sarah's first public disclosure of the allegations she previously made against Khan.

Khan, 56, firmly denies any wrongdoing as declared by his lawyer, Sareta Ashraph, who states that Khan rejects 'any form of sexual contact, relationship, consensual or non-consensual' with Sarah. The ICC's diplomatically-run oversight body has concluded Khan's relationship with the junior staffer was inappropriate, urging for his dismissal.

The 125 ICC member states are preparing to vote on July 24 on a proposal to dismiss Khan over the alleged misconduct. Meanwhile, Sarah rebuffs online claims linking her to Israel's Mossad, asserting she had passed rigorous security checks to work with Khan and his predecessor.