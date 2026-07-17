Allegations of Misconduct Rock International Criminal Court: The Sarah-Khan Controversy

A junior lawyer, Sarah, accuses ICC prosecutor Karim Khan of non-consensual sexual contact. Despite Khan's denial, ICC oversight officials have determined an inappropriate relationship occurred. The controversy intensifies ahead of a crucial vote on Khan’s dismissal for alleged misconduct. Sarah dismisses rumors of ties to Israeli intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:58 IST
Allegations of Misconduct Rock International Criminal Court: The Sarah-Khan Controversy
prosecutor
  • Country:
  • International Criminal Court is located in Netherlands
  • but the news is about the International Criminal Court and its prosecutor
  • so the country is not explicitly mentioned
  • so we use the default country of the International Criminal Court which is Netherlands

During a recent CNN interview, a junior lawyer at the International Criminal Court, identified as Sarah, has accused Prosecutor Karim Khan of non-consensual sexual contact. The accusation marks Sarah's first public disclosure of the allegations she previously made against Khan.

Khan, 56, firmly denies any wrongdoing as declared by his lawyer, Sareta Ashraph, who states that Khan rejects 'any form of sexual contact, relationship, consensual or non-consensual' with Sarah. The ICC's diplomatically-run oversight body has concluded Khan's relationship with the junior staffer was inappropriate, urging for his dismissal.

The 125 ICC member states are preparing to vote on July 24 on a proposal to dismiss Khan over the alleged misconduct. Meanwhile, Sarah rebuffs online claims linking her to Israel's Mossad, asserting she had passed rigorous security checks to work with Khan and his predecessor.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026