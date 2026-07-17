Australia's Diplomatic Frustration Over Laos' Handling of Tragedy

Australia has summoned the ambassador of Laos to Canberra, expressing profound discontent over the Asian nation's failure to pursue severe charges concerning a tragic incident.

In 2024, two Australian teenagers, Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, lost their lives after drinking methanol-tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng, a backpacker hotspot.

The deaths have stirred diplomatic strains as Australia's call for accountability remains unmet by Laos, fueling frustration and disappointment in Canberra.