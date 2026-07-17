Australia's Diplomatic Frustration Over Laos' Handling of Tragedy
Australia has expressed deep frustration with Laos for not pursuing the most serious charges related to the 2024 deaths of two Australians, Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones. The pair died after consuming methanol-contaminated alcohol in a popular backpacker destination, prompting diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
- Country:
- Laos
Australia has summoned the ambassador of Laos to Canberra, expressing profound discontent over the Asian nation's failure to pursue severe charges concerning a tragic incident.
In 2024, two Australian teenagers, Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones, lost their lives after drinking methanol-tainted alcohol in Vang Vieng, a backpacker hotspot.
The deaths have stirred diplomatic strains as Australia's call for accountability remains unmet by Laos, fueling frustration and disappointment in Canberra.