Italy's Bold Revamp Ahead of Clash with Australia

Italy, eager to shift its momentum in the Nations Championship, has made nine significant changes to their lineup to challenge Australia this Saturday.

This strategic overhaul follows their initial losses against formidable teams Japan and New Zealand. Key inclusions like Lorenzo Pani and captain Michele Lamaro are tasked with leading the charge.

The revamped lineup, managed by coach Mark Gleeson and edited by Toby Davis, signals Italy's determination to navigate past recent setbacks and aim for a stronger performance.