Poland's President Blocks Cohabitation Contracts, Stirs LGBT Rights Debate

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki vetoed crucial bills on cohabitation contracts, affecting same-sex couples. The bills aimed to regulate joint property rights and medical access, but Nawrocki viewed them as undermining marriage. His decision ignited controversy, especially amid Poland's evolving stance on same-sex marriage due to EU court rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 14:22 IST
Poland's President Blocks Cohabitation Contracts, Stirs LGBT Rights Debate
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  • Poland

In a significant setback for Poland's LGBT rights movement, President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed two pivotal bills that aimed to introduce cohabitation contracts for couples. This decision impacts same-sex couples, a minority in a country with traditionally limited rights for LGBT individuals.

The proposed legislation, supported across Poland's governing coalition, sought to formalize agreements on joint property, medical access, and burial rights. However, Nawrocki, allied with the Law and Justice party, argued that these measures threatened the constitutional definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

Overriding the president's veto would require an unattainable three-fifths majority in parliament. Equality official Katarzyna Kotula criticized Nawrocki's stance, emphasizing the impact on two million people in informal relationships and vowing to secure benefits for same-sex marriages recognized abroad following EU court decisions.

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