An 18-year-old Ukrainian, identified as Illia K. under Polish privacy laws, is facing serious charges in Poland for allegedly inciting ethnic tensions. Authorities accuse him of desecrating memorials to Poles killed by Ukrainian nationalists during World War II.

The Internal Security Agency (ABW) of Poland highlighted that Illia K. is charged with 47 criminal acts, spanning from November 2024 to August 2025. His actions allegedly include desecrating memorial sites and preparing for sabotage using a drone, with the intent to stoke ethnic tensions between Poland and Ukraine.

Poland has frequently accused Russia of espionage and influence operations, accusations which Russia denies. Diplomatic relations further soured after Ukraine's President Zelenskiy's controversial decision to honor an army unit linked to wartime atrocities. These developments come at a time when deep historical divisions continue to impact contemporary politics in the region.