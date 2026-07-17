MSDE expands apprenticeship drive across Northeast

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has expanded its special apprenticeship initiative for the North-Eastern Region, aiming to create more opportunities for young people while strengthening industry participation and improving employability across the eight states.

The programme, launched under the Prime Minister's National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) for the 2026–27 financial year, will be implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati. The expanded initiative builds on the strong response to the pilot project introduced in May 2025 and forms part of the government's broader Skill India Mission.

Target raised to 30,000 apprentices

The Ministry has increased the target for the programme to 30,000 apprentices, around 15 per cent higher than the pilot phase. Half of the apprentices will receive opportunities outside the North-East, including placements in Central Government departments and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), while the remaining 15,000 will be trained within the region, including in their home states. To support the initiative, the government has allocated ₹57.58 crore for the 2026–27 financial year through the North-Eastern Region component of PM-NAPS.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said the North-East has a young and talented population with enormous potential. He said expanding apprenticeship opportunities would help young people gain valuable workplace experience, encourage greater industry participation and strengthen local skill ecosystems across the region.

More financial support and stronger industry partnerships

The expanded programme also widens the scope of an additional financial incentive of ₹1,500 per month, provided over and above the support already available under PM-NAPS. While the pilot programme mainly benefited apprentices who moved outside their home states, the revised initiative will now extend this additional support to apprentices training within their own states in the North-East.

Alongside financial assistance, the Ministry will continue organising awareness campaigns, employer engagement programmes, workshops and collaborations with educational institutions and industry partners to encourage more organisations to participate in apprenticeship training. Officials believe these efforts will help create a stronger apprenticeship ecosystem while making industry-ready training more accessible to young people across the region.

Pilot programme delivers encouraging results

The decision to expand the initiative follows strong performance during its first year. Against a target of 26,000 apprentices, the pilot programme successfully placed 23,470 apprentices, achieving more than 90 per cent of its goal. Apprenticeship participation across the North-East increased by 51 per cent, rising from 15,562 in 2024–25 to 23,470 in 2025–26. The programme also encouraged greater mobility, with 13,673 apprentices securing opportunities outside their home states, while 9,797 remained within the region.

Meghalaya recorded the highest growth in apprenticeship participation at 95 per cent. The Ministry also reported a significant increase in female apprentices, while participation from government establishments doubled and private sector employers expanded their involvement considerably. The expanded programme is expected to create more employment pathways for young people while supporting inclusive economic growth and strengthening the skilled workforce across the North-Eastern Region.