Aston Villa Signs Swiss Sensation Johan Manzambi
Aston Villa has secured the signing of Johan Manzambi, a standout attacker from Freiburg, following his impressive World Cup performance for Switzerland. Manzambi, who was Switzerland's top goal scorer in the tournament, joins Villa with a promising record of nine goals from 58 appearances in Germany's Bundesliga.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Aston Villa announced on Friday the high-profile signing of Swiss attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi from Freiburg after he impressed at the World Cup. Manzambi was Switzerland's top scorer, finishing with three goals and two assists, leading his team to their first World Cup quarter-finals since 1954.
After developing in Freiburg's academy since 2023, Manzambi ascended to the senior squad, contributing nine goals in 58 Bundesliga appearances. His notable performances helped Freiburg reach their first major European final, where they finished as runners-up to Villa in the Europa League.
The club has indicated that Manzambi will wear the No.44 shirt, which he donned during Freiburg's match against Villa in Istanbul. Aston Villa is set to commence their Premier League season against Brighton on August 23.
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