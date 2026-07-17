Inferno in Drammen: Firefighters Tackle Blazing Terraced Homes

A devastating fire swept through more than 50 homes near Drammen in southern Norway on Friday, as firefighters struggled against fierce winds to control the blaze.

Despite the thick black smoke enveloping the area, no casualties or missing persons were reported in the incident that impacted a neighborhood of terraced housing.

Firefighting efforts involved at least 60 personnel, along with helicopters attempting to smother the fire with water, while hundreds of locals were evacuated for safety. Authorities are yet to ascertain how the fire started.