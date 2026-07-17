Drone Attack Escalates Black Sea Shipping Tensions

An oil tanker, Nordic Zenith, chartered by ExxonMobil, was attacked by drones off Russia's Black Sea coast. The incident marks a sharp escalation in the maritime conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Twelve crew members were evacuated, and the vessel's loading operations have been halted due to damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 23:21 IST
Drone Attack Escalates Black Sea Shipping Tensions
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  • Russia

An oil tanker, the Nordic Zenith, chartered by U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil, was reportedly attacked by two drones off Russia's Black Sea coast, resulting in damage to the vessel. CPC, which operates the pipeline, confirmed the incident and noted it as part of an increasing maritime conflict.

The tanker was chartered for oil loading at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal. The attack represents a notable increase in hostilities affecting shipping in the Black and Azov seas, as tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine.

The ship has been deemed unfit for loading operations at the CPC terminal, impacting the transportation of oil to global markets. The CPC pipeline is a strategic conduit for Kazakhstan's oil exports, which make up a significant portion of the country's economy.

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