IRS Shake-Up: Tax Attorney Forced Out Amid White House Tensions

The IRS's top attorney, Ken Kies, was ousted after refusing White House demands to involve in tax audits, which he argued contravened laws protecting against political misuse of the tax system. His departure highlights internal strife within the administration over tax policy and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:58 IST
IRS Shake-Up: Tax Attorney Forced Out Amid White House Tensions
attorney
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant shift within the Internal Revenue Service, Ken Kies, the top attorney, has been removed from his role following a refusal to engage in tax audits demanded by the White House, according to insiders.

Kies resisted White House requests, citing legal prohibitions against presidential intervention in specific taxpayer audits, which are part of protections insulating the tax system from political influence, sources disclosed anonymously due to potential professional repercussions.

In addition to the audit dispute, Kies clashed with administration officials about high-profile tax issues, such as incentives for landowners who limit property development. His departure underscores broader policy differences and concerns about his conduct, revealed by key administration figures.

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