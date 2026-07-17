Tragedy in Delhi: Distressed Couple's Final Moments and Parallel Incident

A tragic sequence of events unfolded in Delhi's Kamal Vihar when a man allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning the weapon on himself. The incident was reported to the police control room on Thursday afternoon, prompting a swift response from local authorities. Officers found both victims with fatal gunshot wounds at the scene, along with a firearm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for the North District, Raja Banthiya, revealed that the tragedy stemmed from the family's opposition to the couple's marriage plans. "In a message to his family, the young man expressed deep distress over their opposition and detailed his intentions before committing the act," Banthiya explained. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the event.

In a separate but eerily similar incident, a Delhi Police constable allegedly shot his wife dead in Kalyanpuri. The constable, identified as Manish Bhati, later died by suicide using his service revolver. The incident, which occurred during a domestic dispute on a scooter ride, was witnessed by several passersby. Authorities are continuing their investigations into both cases, which highlight troubling domestic issues.