Centre, RBI Innovation Hub Join Hands to Improve Rural Credit Access

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) and the RBI Innovation Hub (RBIH) are working together to make it easier for farmers and rural citizens to access formal loans by connecting digital land records with India's growing digital lending ecosystem. The collaboration focuses on building a secure and interoperable Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) that can simplify credit delivery while improving transparency in land governance.

The discussions took place during a high-level meeting chaired by Department of Land Resources Secretary Narendra Bhooshan, with RBI Innovation Hub Chief Executive Officer Sahil Kini and senior officials from both organisations participating.

Digital Land Records to Support Faster Credit

The meeting explored ways to integrate the Department's digital land governance initiatives with the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), a platform designed to streamline digital lending. Officials discussed how authenticated and interoperable digital land records could help financial institutions verify ownership more efficiently, making the loan approval process quicker and more reliable.

The proposed integration is expected to benefit farmers and rural households by reducing paperwork and enabling consent-based sharing of verified land information while maintaining security and privacy.

Focus on Faster Loans and Better Risk Management

A major part of the discussions centred on improving access to Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and other agricultural loans through digital platforms. Participants examined how secure access to verified land records could reduce transaction costs, shorten loan processing time and strengthen confidence among lending institutions.

The meeting also reviewed mechanisms such as mortgage information sharing and flag-marking systems that can prevent multiple loans from being issued against the same land parcel. Such safeguards are expected to improve risk management while creating a more transparent lending environment for both borrowers and financial institutions.

Building a Strong Digital Infrastructure

Officials also highlighted the importance of adopting common data standards, expanding the use of the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), also known as Bhu-Aadhaar, and ensuring seamless API interoperability between land governance and financial systems.

The Department of Land Resources reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with RBI Innovation Hub and other stakeholders to create a citizen-focused digital ecosystem that strengthens land administration while expanding financial inclusion across rural India. By turning verified digital land records into trusted assets for formal lending, the initiative could make institutional credit more accessible to millions of farmers and rural families.