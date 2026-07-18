India Expands Secure Time Network with White Rabbit Technology

India has taken another step towards building secure digital infrastructure with the commissioning of a White Rabbit Technology-based Indian Standard Time (IST) Dissemination Demonstration Network in Bengaluru. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, launched the network at the Regional Reference Standard Laboratory (RRSL) on 16 July, describing it as a key milestone under the government's "One Nation, One Time" initiative.

The demonstration network has been developed jointly by the Department of Consumer Affairs, CSIR–National Physical Laboratory (CSIR–NPL) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It enables the secure distribution of UTC (NPLI)-traceable Indian Standard Time using Precision Time Protocol-based White Rabbit Technology, providing highly accurate and resilient time synchronisation for sectors where even tiny timing errors can have significant consequences.

New system strengthens critical digital infrastructure

The newly commissioned network has been designed to support banking, financial markets, telecommunications, power systems, transportation, digital governance and other strategic sectors that depend on extremely precise time synchronisation for smooth and secure operations.

During the launch, the minister announced that the Department of Consumer Affairs, working with CSIR–NPL, ISRO, SEBI, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSNL and other partners, had successfully completed verification of secure Indian Standard Time dissemination between RRSL Bengaluru and the NSE facility in Chennai using White Rabbit Technology. The successful trial demonstrates the system's ability to deliver trusted and highly accurate timing across critical infrastructure.

Indigenous technology reduces dependence on foreign timing sources

Earlier in the day, Pralhad Joshi visited ISRO in Bengaluru to review the progress of the Indian Standard Time Dissemination Project and inspect facilities created for the initiative. He interacted with scientists and engineers involved in the programme and praised ISRO's contribution towards developing an indigenous, secure and resilient national time dissemination system.

The minister said a trusted national time source has become an essential part of India's digital public infrastructure. He noted that accurate and secure dissemination of Indian Standard Time will strengthen consumer protection, support fair trade, improve cyber resilience, enhance the reliability of financial markets, strengthen telecommunications and power systems, and make digital governance more dependable.

He added that the project reflects the government's commitment to technological self-reliance while supporting the broader vision of a developed India.

Digital transformation backed by strong collaboration

Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare described the project as an important step towards establishing a secure and resilient national time synchronisation framework built entirely on indigenous capabilities. She said the initiative, along with ongoing reforms in legal metrology, will strengthen consumer confidence, improve the ease of doing business and contribute to India's expanding digital economy.

The project has brought together multiple national institutions, including the Department of Consumer Affairs, CSIR–National Physical Laboratory, ISRO, BSNL, the National Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, creating a collaborative model for developing advanced digital infrastructure.

Milestone supports India's digital future

Congratulating the scientists, engineers and technical teams involved, Pralhad Joshi said the achievement would strengthen India's technological capabilities while reducing reliance on foreign timing sources. He expressed confidence that the initiative would support critical digital infrastructure and place India among the world's leading countries in precision time dissemination.

Senior officials attending the event included ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan, ISTRAC Director Raghavendra M. R., Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, scientists from CSIR–NPL and representatives from BSNL, NSE and SEBI.