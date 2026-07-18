Hungary's Pivotal Constitutional Shift: A New Era or Democratic Setback?

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok signed a constitutional amendment ending his term, as part of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s reform agenda. The amendment, aimed at dismantling former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's influence, raises concerns about constitutional democracy, as it sets a negative precedent against the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:49 IST
Hungary's Pivotal Constitutional Shift: A New Era or Democratic Setback?
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  • Hungary

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has enacted a constitutional amendment, effectively ending his presidency, as announced in a statement on Saturday. This decision follows the passing of legislation by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ruling Tisza party.

Magyar, who claims a strong voter mandate after defeating the right-wing former Prime Minister Viktor Orban in April, introduced this amendment to dismantle Orban's established power structures. This change is said to address a 'serious loss of confidence' in Sulyok, who was elected by Orban's Fidesz party in early 2024.

Despite expressing concern about potential harm to Hungary's constitutional democracy, Sulyok stated he was bound to approve the legislation under the law. As part of the reforms, parliamentary elections for a new president will occur, and other measures, including term limits for lawmakers and retirement ages for judges, have been implemented.

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