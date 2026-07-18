Hungary's Pivotal Constitutional Shift: A New Era or Democratic Setback?

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok has enacted a constitutional amendment, effectively ending his presidency, as announced in a statement on Saturday. This decision follows the passing of legislation by Prime Minister Peter Magyar's ruling Tisza party.

Magyar, who claims a strong voter mandate after defeating the right-wing former Prime Minister Viktor Orban in April, introduced this amendment to dismantle Orban's established power structures. This change is said to address a 'serious loss of confidence' in Sulyok, who was elected by Orban's Fidesz party in early 2024.

Despite expressing concern about potential harm to Hungary's constitutional democracy, Sulyok stated he was bound to approve the legislation under the law. As part of the reforms, parliamentary elections for a new president will occur, and other measures, including term limits for lawmakers and retirement ages for judges, have been implemented.