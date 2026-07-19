New Prime Minister Andy Burnham Rejects Digital ID Scheme

Incoming British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is set to dismantle the contentious digital ID scheme initiated under his predecessor Keir Starmer. A spokesperson for Burnham announced that the resources previously earmarked for this project will be redirected towards addressing more pressing issues like the rising cost of living.

The digital ID plan, which was intended to curb illegal migration and counter the influence of the populist Reform UK, faced widespread public disapproval, leading Starmer to drop its mandatory nature earlier this year. Burnham, elected Labour Party leader last Friday, aims to refocus efforts on more immediate concerns as he replaces the unpopular Starmer.

The Office for Budget Responsibility had predicted the cost of the digital ID scheme to reach around £1.8 billion between 2026 and 2029. Conservative Party representative Julia Lopez criticized Labour's handling of the project, accusing Burnham of attempting to appear as a savior amid financial mismanagement.