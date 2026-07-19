High-Stakes Diplomacy at the World Cup: Sheinbaum and Carney's Balancing Act

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that she will attend the World Cup final in New Jersey, accepting an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will also accompany them at the event, which underscores significant political ties among the host countries.

Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of participation, given the collaborative nature of the tournament hosted by Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. However, she had initially refrained from attending earlier matches in solidarity with Mexican fans unable to afford the high ticket prices.

Concurrently, Mexico, the U.S., and Canada are engaged in complex trade negotiations. Sheinbaum's and Carney's presence comes at a pivotal time, with both nations seeking to extend their trilateral trade agreement with Trump. Emerging from this backdrop are critical trade discussions addressing elements such as steel, automotive, and agriculture.