A wave of protests swept through 42 states across the United States, as citizens gathered in opposition to the rapid expansion of data centers, fueling tensions over the spread of AI infrastructure. This marks the first national effort to address what some view as an encroaching industry.

The protests were helmed by the grassroots organization HumansFirst. Co-founded by a former leader of the Tea Party, the group draws parallels between current discontent over data centers and the populist movements of the past. Opponents argue that the expansion mirrors power dynamics seen in earlier political upheavals.

The expansion of AI infrastructure into local communities has resonated with many participants. As backlash mounts, the issue threatens to further polarize local politics, echoing themes of mistrust in government intervention and oversight highlighted by previous political movements.