In a thrilling sports weekend, Maria Sakkari advanced to the Athens Open final, echoing her mother's 40-year-old achievement, while MLB signees Kyle Bradish and Chase Burns inked significant contract extensions. Seattle's Julio Rodriguez returned from injury as World Cup records tumbled and political schedules intertwined with soccer grandeur.

Kylian Mbappe etched his name in history by surpassing Lionel Messi as the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, despite France's spirited attempt to overtake England in a memorable 6-4 game in Miami. Meanwhile, Argentina and Spain prepared for a spectacular showdown in the final amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

This confluence of sports triumphs and diplomatic gestures underscored the unique power of sports to transcend boundaries, bringing a packed weekend of exhilarating performances, historic milestones, and political discourse, all set against the backdrop of the ever-captivating World Cup.