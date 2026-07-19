Private Rocket Launch Fuels India's Space Ambitions

In a landmark event for India's burgeoning space industry, Skyroot Aerospace has launched the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1. The launch represents a significant stride towards expanding India's footprint in the global commercial space market.

The Vikram-1 rocket was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 0635 GMT. The rocket carried a suite of customer payloads and in-orbit experiments as part of its inaugural flight, named Mission Aagaman.

This successful launch is a vital step in India's ongoing efforts to become a key player in the commercial launch sector, aiming to challenge space giants by offering competitive and cost-effective launch solutions.