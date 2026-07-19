Confusion and a lack of equipment plagued the Venezuelan military's response to two recent earthquakes, sources revealed. Public outrage mounted over delayed deployment of troops and officials following the disasters that killed around 5,000 people, with predictions suggesting the death toll could rise significantly.

Despite claims of rapid deployment by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, witnesses and insiders reported scarce visibility of military personnel in the quake's aftermath. Civilians took the lead in rescue operations as security forces struggled with deployment orders and coordination issues.

Debates over military command, economic issues limiting operational readiness, and international pressure compounded response difficulties. Critics highlighted the comparative swiftness of military action during protests, questioning the lack of preparedness for natural disasters of this magnitude.