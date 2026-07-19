Seismic Shock: Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles Central Peru

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Central Peru on Saturday, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometers, causing significant tremors in the region. Emergency services are assessing the damage and monitoring for potential aftershocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 08:16 IST
Seismic Shock: Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles Central Peru
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  • Country:
  • Peru

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook Central Peru on Saturday, as confirmed by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 22 kilometers, causing noticeable tremors across the region. Residents reported brief panic as buildings swayed and objects fell from shelves.

Authorities are currently evaluating the situation, ensuring that any immediate threats are addressed and preparing for any potential aftershocks that may follow. Emergency services remain on high alert as the situation develops.

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