South Korea Boosts Foreign Investment with Won Overhaul
South Korea's finance ministry has announced plans to boost foreign investment by allowing financial institutions to borrow in won via temporary overdrafts and use won-denominated bonds as collateral. These measures aim to globalize the Korean won. Additionally, the dollar-won market has transitioned to a 24-hour trading cycle.
- Country:
- South Korea
The South Korean finance ministry disclosed a strategic initiative on Sunday, aimed at incentivizing the use of the Korean won on a global scale. It plans to permit foreign financial entities to borrow in won through temporary overdrafts and leverage won-denominated bonds as collateral.
These measures are designed to encourage the transition of the won from a restricted local currency into a more globally recognized one, enhancing its usability and accessibility beyond domestic borders.
Starting July 6, South Korea has also extended its dollar-won market trading hours to a full 24-hour cycle, further facilitating the currency's integration into the international financial system.