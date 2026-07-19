South Korea Boosts Foreign Investment with Won Overhaul

South Korea's finance ministry has announced plans to boost foreign investment by allowing financial institutions to borrow in won via temporary overdrafts and use won-denominated bonds as collateral. These measures aim to globalize the Korean won. Additionally, the dollar-won market has transitioned to a 24-hour trading cycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 08:40 IST
South Korea Boosts Foreign Investment with Won Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean finance ministry disclosed a strategic initiative on Sunday, aimed at incentivizing the use of the Korean won on a global scale. It plans to permit foreign financial entities to borrow in won through temporary overdrafts and leverage won-denominated bonds as collateral.

These measures are designed to encourage the transition of the won from a restricted local currency into a more globally recognized one, enhancing its usability and accessibility beyond domestic borders.

Starting July 6, South Korea has also extended its dollar-won market trading hours to a full 24-hour cycle, further facilitating the currency's integration into the international financial system.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026