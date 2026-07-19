South Korea Boosts Foreign Investment with Won Overhaul

The South Korean finance ministry disclosed a strategic initiative on Sunday, aimed at incentivizing the use of the Korean won on a global scale. It plans to permit foreign financial entities to borrow in won through temporary overdrafts and leverage won-denominated bonds as collateral.

These measures are designed to encourage the transition of the won from a restricted local currency into a more globally recognized one, enhancing its usability and accessibility beyond domestic borders.

Starting July 6, South Korea has also extended its dollar-won market trading hours to a full 24-hour cycle, further facilitating the currency's integration into the international financial system.