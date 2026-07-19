ICE to Mandate Body Cameras for Vehicle Stops After Fatal Shootings

In response to a series of fatal shootings involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the agency is set to mandate body cameras for its officers during vehicle stops, according to a statement by Tom Homan, a border czar from the Trump administration, on Sunday.

Homan’s comments came amid public outrage following the deaths of two men in separate traffic stops in Texas and Maine earlier this month. Criticism heightened due to the absence of body-camera footage from these incidents despite a pilot program initiated in 2024.

Homan explained that budget issues during a government shutdown delayed the national rollout of body cameras. However, recent events have expedited the process, with ICE officers in five cities already equipped with body cameras and plans for nationwide deployment underway.