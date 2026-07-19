ICE to Mandate Body Cameras for Vehicle Stops After Fatal Shootings

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement will require body cameras during vehicle stops after recent fatal shootings involving officers. The decision follows public backlash and is part of a body-camera program initiated in 2024 but previously delayed due to budget constraints during a government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 21:51 IST
ICE to Mandate Body Cameras for Vehicle Stops After Fatal Shootings
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In response to a series of fatal shootings involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the agency is set to mandate body cameras for its officers during vehicle stops, according to a statement by Tom Homan, a border czar from the Trump administration, on Sunday.

Homan’s comments came amid public outrage following the deaths of two men in separate traffic stops in Texas and Maine earlier this month. Criticism heightened due to the absence of body-camera footage from these incidents despite a pilot program initiated in 2024.

Homan explained that budget issues during a government shutdown delayed the national rollout of body cameras. However, recent events have expedited the process, with ICE officers in five cities already equipped with body cameras and plans for nationwide deployment underway.

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