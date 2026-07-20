TMC MP Urges PM Modi for All-Party Discussion on Controversial Bills

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organize an all-party meeting before proceeding with any legislation concerning the Delimitation and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill (FCRA) 2026. In a letter dated July 19, O'Brien underscored the absence of deliberations on delimitation legislation in the parliamentary agenda for the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Citing skepticism regarding the government's adherence to parliamentary norms, O'Brien referenced past incidents, notably the J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019, which was expedited without proper notice to members. He accused the government of potentially employing 'cloak and dagger' tactics to introduce crucial bills.

The TMC MP described the FCRA bill as 'draconian,' warning of its potential to dismantle institutions serving marginalized communities. He stressed the need for safeguarding constitutional rights and warned against 'cowboy legislation,' pointing to the controversial Farm Bills as a cautionary example. He urged the convening of an all-party dialogue to ensure transparency and trust in legislative procedures.