South Africa renews pledge for inclusive and sustainable cities

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to creating inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities, with Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane outlining the country's plans to accelerate housing delivery, upgrade informal settlements and strengthen urban development policies during a United Nations meeting in New York.

Speaking at the High-Level Political Meeting on the Review of Progress in the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda (NUA), Simelane said South Africa remains committed to fulfilling the global urban development goals adopted in Quito, Ecuador, in 2016. The meeting, held on 16 and 17 July 2026, reviewed how countries are implementing the New Urban Agenda and advancing Sustainable Development Goal 11, which focuses on building sustainable cities and communities.

South Africa reports progress on urban development

The Minister said South Africa has submitted its Second National Report on implementing the New Urban Agenda, highlighting achievements since its first review while identifying areas that require faster action.

She said the report reflects the country's continued efforts to improve urban planning and strengthen communities through policies that support sustainable development. Key among these are the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF), which guide the creation of cities that are more inclusive, resilient and centred on improving people's quality of life.

Simelane added that ongoing reviews of the White Paper on Local Government and the White Paper for Human Settlements are intended to improve service delivery, strengthen accountability and make government more responsive to the pressures created by rapid urbanisation.

Focus shifts to informal settlement upgrades

Addressing one of South Africa's biggest urban challenges, Simelane said government has expanded programmes to upgrade informal settlements through better planning, stronger tenure security and faster implementation of development projects.

She said these efforts are designed to improve living conditions, reduce poverty, expand access to essential services and create safer, more dignified communities. The initiatives also support commitments contained in the draft political declaration adopted during the review process, which encourages countries to transform informal settlements while promoting social inclusion.

The Minister highlighted the District Development Model (DDM) as an important tool for improving coordination between national, provincial and local governments so that development programmes better respond to community needs.

Partnerships key to future housing delivery

Simelane also reaffirmed South Africa's support for the outcomes of the Africa Urban Forum, stressing that housing should be viewed as both a social necessity and a driver of economic development. She called for stronger partnerships between government, development finance institutions, civil society, communities and the private sector to expand access to adequate housing and respond to the growing demands created by urbanisation and human mobility.

Concluding her address, Simelane said South Africa will continue working with regional and international partners to advance sustainable development, promote inclusive urbanisation and expand economic opportunities. She said these efforts support the broader vision of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, while reinforcing the country's commitment to human dignity, the rule of law and international cooperation.