Arrest Made After Explosion at FBI Headquarters
An individual has been arrested following an incident involving an incendiary device thrown at the FBI headquarters in lower Manhattan. Video footage captured the suspect being taken into custody amidst smoke. The headquarters also accommodates an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office and is located near City Hall.
- Country:
- United States
Authorities have apprehended a suspect after an incendiary device was reportedly thrown at the FBI headquarters in lower Manhattan, CNN disclosed on Monday.
News footage captured by the network displayed an individual being led away by law enforcement as smoke billowed from the scene.
Situated at 26 Federal Plaza, the FBI headquarters additionally houses an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office and is located just blocks from City Hall and federal courthouses.