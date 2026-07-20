Ireland Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns

Ireland is set to raise the minimum age for e-scooter usage to 18, enforce licensing, and mandate helmet use. This decision follows a significant increase in e-scooter-related accidents among children. Discussions of a potential full ban persist as incidents continue to rise, posing safety and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 19:30 IST
Ireland Tightens E-Scooter Regulations Amid Safety Concerns
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  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland has announced plans to toughen regulations surrounding e-scooter usage, raising the minimum age to 18 and introducing measures such as compulsory licensing and helmet-wearing. While the government stopped short of a full ban, these steps come as a response to increasing accidents involving young riders.

The rise in e-scooter-related injuries, particularly among children, has sparked nationwide concern. Children's Health Ireland reports a 50% surge in cases of traumatic brain injuries caused by e-scooter accidents over the last year. Emergency departments are witnessing one to two daily cases of such injuries this summer.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin and law enforcement remain open to the possibility of a complete ban. Other proposed safety measures include mandatory high-visibility jackets and speed restrictions. Suzanne Crowe, a Dublin hospital consultant, emphasizes the importance of law enforcement and periodic reviews to ensure safety improvements.

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