Incendiary Incident at NYC Federal Building: Suspect Apprehended

An incendiary device was set off outside a federal building in lower Manhattan. A man was taken into custody after the event, which produces smoke and leads to two minor injuries. FBI Director Kash Patel stated that a Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating. The incident took place near City Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 20:44 IST
Incendiary Incident at NYC Federal Building: Suspect Apprehended
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  • United States

A suspect was taken into custody Monday after deploying an incendiary device at a federal building that houses FBI headquarters and an ICE office in Lower Manhattan.

CNN footage revealed police and other officers surrounding the suspect amid billowing smoke from the scene.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced a Joint Terrorism Task Force probe into the 8:30 a.m. incident that caused two minor injuries.

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