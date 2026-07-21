Dramatic Protest Ignites at Federal Plaza: U.S. Army Vet in Custody

A protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement led to a fire on the steps of 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan. The suspect, Andrew Arrabaca, a U.S. Army veteran, has been detained. No serious injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 03:42 IST
Dramatic Protest Ignites at Federal Plaza: U.S. Army Vet in Custody
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In a startling incident on Monday, a protestor set a fire and ignited fireworks at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, a building housing ICE offices. Authorities arrested Andrew Arrabaca, a 43-year-old U.S. Army veteran, for the demonstration.

The act, described as the work of an 'anti-ICE rioter,' included pouring gasoline on the office tower's steps. While officials reported no serious injuries, minor ones were noted for a Federal Protective Service officer and two other individuals.

New York authorities confirmed that Arrabaca, linked to Patriot missile systems during his Army service, has not been charged yet. The incident is under investigation, with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani expressing relief over the lack of fatalities and the quick custody of the suspect.

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