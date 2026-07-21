Djibouti Tests Community-Led Flood Warning and Evacuation System

Djibouti has carried out a community flood simulation to test how inclusive early warning systems can help protect residents during emergencies. The exercise focused on ensuring that flood alerts reach everyone, especially older people, caregivers and residents with limited mobility, giving communities the knowledge and confidence to respond quickly when floodwaters rise. The simulation was organised by the Djibouti Red Crescent Society (DRCS) under the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) Djibouti Project, led by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Community Volunteers Lead Flood Response

The drill took place in the flood-prone Vietnam neighbourhood of Djibouti City, where intense rainfall can quickly overwhelm drainage systems and leave residents with little time to evacuate. During the exercise, community volunteers followed procedures outlined in the newly developed Community Flood Action Plan. Volunteers used megaphones to move through neighbourhood streets, warning residents about rising water levels and making sure alerts reached households that may not have access to mobile phones or other digital communication. The simulation also included organised evacuations, with volunteers helping vulnerable residents leave affected areas safely.

Inclusion Placed at the Centre of Preparedness

A key objective of the exercise was to test evacuation plans that consider the needs of people who may require extra assistance during emergencies. The drill gave special attention to elderly residents, people with disabilities, caregivers and others who may face difficulties moving quickly during floods. Organisers said strengthening community preparedness makes local residents more capable of responding effectively when disasters occur. Hawa Ibrahim of the Djibouti Red Crescent Society said communities with stronger preparedness and response capacity are better equipped to manage a wide range of disaster risks.

Workshop Explores More Inclusive Early Warning Systems

Before the flood simulation, government agencies, disaster management authorities, meteorological services, non-governmental organisations and community representatives took part in a two-day workshop titled "Inclusion for Better Alerts." Participants examined ways to incorporate gender and social inclusion into every stage of flood early warning systems, from planning and budgeting to communication and monitoring. The discussions highlighted the need for stronger cooperation between institutions, continued investment in accessible warning systems and practical measures that ensure alerts reach every member of the community.

Building Early Warning Systems That Reach Everyone

The workshop and flood simulation marked Djibouti's first coordinated effort to integrate gender and social inclusion into its flood early warning systems. The broader goal of the CREWS Djibouti Project is to strengthen weather forecasting, improve communication between institutions and empower communities to act before disasters strike.

Project partners say effective early warning systems depend not only on accurate forecasts but also on making sure every person receives timely information and has the ability to respond. By combining technical improvements with community participation, Djibouti is working to build a people-centred approach to disaster preparedness that leaves no one behind.