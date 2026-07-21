Himalayan Monasteries Help Build Climate Monitoring Network

A citizen science project is transforming Himalayan monasteries into climate observation hubs, helping scientists collect vital weather data from some of the world's least monitored mountain regions. The initiative, known as High-altitude Monasteries for Data Acquisition, Tracking and Awareness (HiM-DATA), combines local community involvement with scientific research to improve understanding of climate change in the Himalayas.

The project comes at a time when the Himalayan region, often called the "Third Pole", is warming at almost twice the global average rate, increasing risks to water supplies, fragile ecosystems and millions of people who depend on mountain resources.

Monasteries Become Climate Observation Centres

Many high-altitude areas in the Himalayas have little or no weather monitoring because existing stations are usually located at lower elevations and often struggle to operate in extreme mountain conditions.

To address this gap, Small Earth Nepal (SEN) worked with climatologists and volunteers to compare national weather station networks in Nepal and Bhutan with the locations of Buddhist monasteries. The study found that many monasteries are situated in remote mountain areas where weather observations are urgently needed.

The HiM-DATA initiative is now partnering with these monasteries to host Automated Weather Stations (AWS). Their permanent presence, trusted role within local communities and year-round occupancy make monasteries well suited to maintaining monitoring equipment in locations that are otherwise difficult to access.

Local governments and monastery schools have also joined the project, supporting the use of weather data for disaster preparedness and climate adaptation planning.

Better Data for Forecasts and Disaster Preparedness

Alongside installing weather stations, the project is developing low-cost hydrometeorological sensors capable of operating in harsh mountain environments. Satellite communication systems are also being introduced to ensure weather data can be transmitted in real time, even in places without reliable mobile networks.

The information collected will support more accurate weather forecasts, improve climate monitoring, strengthen early warning systems and assist rescue operations in remote mountain areas where changing weather conditions can quickly become dangerous.

Reliable long-term observations will also help researchers better understand changes in snow cover, glaciers, river systems and other cryosphere processes that influence water resources across Asia.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Climate Stewards

The project extends beyond scientific research by encouraging greater climate awareness within Himalayan communities.

Educational programmes are being introduced in monastery schools, giving students opportunities to learn about environmental monitoring and climate science while taking part in local observation activities.

Akshya Dorjee Ling of Karma Lekshey Ling Monastery said travellers frequently ask monastery staff about weather conditions before heading into the mountains, but reliable information is often unavailable. He believes HiM-DATA can help both residents and visitors make safer decisions by providing more accurate weather information.

Local Innovation Gains International Recognition

The monastery-based monitoring network has attracted international attention as an innovative approach to collecting climate data in remote mountain regions.

HiM-DATA is now part of the Global Precipitation EXperiment (GPEX) under the World Climate Research Programme (WCRP). The initiative was presented during the GPEX Multistakeholder Workshop in Kyoto, where it was recognised for connecting community-based observations with global climate research.

The project plans to expand weather stations across more Himalayan monasteries while strengthening cooperation with meteorological agencies, local communities and international climate organisations. By combining scientific expertise with local stewardship, HiM-DATA is creating a practical model for improving climate observations in one of the world's most environmentally important mountain regions.