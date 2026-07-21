Fuel Prices Push New Zealand Inflation to 4.1% in June Quarter

New Zealand's annual inflation rate rose to 4.1 per cent in the 12 months to the end of June, with higher global oil prices emerging as the biggest driver of the increase. Finance Minister Nicola Willis said the latest figures highlight the impact of international events on household costs while reinforcing the Government's focus on maintaining fiscal discipline during a period of global uncertainty.

According to Statistics New Zealand's latest Consumer Price Index (CPI), steep increases in petrol and diesel prices accounted for much of the rise. In contrast, price pressures across other parts of the economy remained more moderate.

Fuel Costs Drive Inflation Higher

Petrol prices increased by 27.5 per cent over the year, while diesel prices jumped by 71 per cent, making fuel the largest contributor to annual inflation. Statistics New Zealand estimated that without the rise in petrol and diesel prices, annual inflation would have been 2.9 per cent, placing it within the Reserve Bank's target range. Willis said families had experienced the impact of the conflict in the Middle East through higher fuel costs, describing the increase as largely the result of a global oil price shock rather than widespread inflation across the economy.

Food and Rent Pressures Continue to Ease

Despite higher transport costs, several key household expenses showed slower price growth compared with previous periods. Annual food price inflation eased from 4 per cent to 2.8 per cent, providing some relief for consumers facing ongoing cost-of-living pressures. Rent inflation also remained subdued, with annual rent increases averaging 0.5 per cent, the lowest level recorded in almost 25 years. The Government said these figures suggest that inflationary pressures outside the fuel market are continuing to moderate.

Government Defends Targeted Support Measures

Willis said the latest inflation data underlines the importance of keeping government spending under control while responding carefully to international economic shocks. Instead of introducing broad spending measures that could add further inflationary pressure, the Government chose to provide targeted, temporary and timely support for New Zealanders most affected by higher fuel prices. She said this approach allows assistance to reach those under the greatest pressure without slowing the country's broader economic recovery.

Growth Forecast Remains Positive

Despite ongoing uncertainty linked to global events, the Government expects New Zealand's economy to grow by an average of 2.7 per cent a year over the next four years, supporting the creation of around 220,000 jobs.

The Government also forecasts wages will rise faster than inflation during that period, helping improve household purchasing power and making everyday living more affordable over the longer term. Willis said maintaining responsible fiscal management remains central to strengthening New Zealand's economy and improving its resilience against future global shocks.