India Expresses Grave Concerns Over Deadly Black Sea Attack

India summoned a senior Russian diplomat following a missile strike on a Black Sea cargo ship that killed four Indian nationals. The ship, targeted by Russia, was leaving a Ukrainian port. India condemned the attack, insisting on the importance of maritime safety and civilian protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:51 IST
India Expresses Grave Concerns Over Deadly Black Sea Attack
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India has issued a stern diplomatic complaint to Russia after a deadly missile attack on the cargo ship Golden Leo resulted in the deaths of four Indian nationals. The vessel, flying under the Guinea-Bissau flag, was hit by three cruise missiles while departing a Ukrainian port.

Ukraine reported that the assault killed ten people in total, including crew members from India and Syria. The Russian government has yet to respond to the attack, which has drawn international condemnation.

Vladimir Ladanov, the Russian chargé d’affaires, was summoned by India's Ministry of External Affairs. India expressed that the attack was unacceptable and requested assurances to prevent such incidents in the future, emphasizing the importance of maritime safety.

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