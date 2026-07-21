Global Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Youth or Overreach?

Countries around the world are imposing strict regulations on social media access for children, with Australia being the first to enforce an under-16 ban. Other nations, including Britain, China, and the United States, follow suit with varying age limits and requirements to protect minors from online harms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:33 IST
Global Social Media Crackdown: Protecting Youth or Overreach?
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Australia set a global precedent by becoming the first country to implement a nationwide ban prohibiting children under 16 from accessing social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook starting December 2025. The legislation is one of the most stringent efforts worldwide to protect minors on the internet, with non-compliant platforms facing hefty fines up to A$49.5 million.

Various nations are joining this initiative. Britain aims to introduce a similar law by Spring 2027, targeting minors under 16 on social media platforms. China has rolled out a 'minor mode' program restricting screen time based on age, while the United States is enhancing existing legislation to safeguard children online.

European countries, too, are bringing forth tight regulations. France, Poland, and Slovenia are among those drafting laws to prohibit minors under 15 from engaging with social media without parental consent, a move supported by the European Union's call for robust child protection measures online.

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