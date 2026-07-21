Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Rattles Indian Government Amid Exam Leak Scandal

Thousands of supporters from India's 'Cockroach' Movement protested in Delhi, demanding accountability for a national exam leak affecting millions. Amid violent clashes, the protests have become a significant challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with tensions high among youth demanding educational integrity and political resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:37 IST
Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Movement Rattles Indian Government Amid Exam Leak Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful display of dissent, thousands of young supporters of India's 'Cockroach' Movement marched on Delhi's streets, defying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warnings, to protest the government's handling of a major exam leak.

At the heart of the protest lies the anger over the leaked medical school entrance exam, an incident that not only compromised the futures of millions but also led to tragic suicides, putting immense pressure on Modi's administration in his third term.

Despite the government's promises of re-examinations and arresting 13 individuals linked to the scandal, protesters vow to continue their fight against educational corruption, buoyed by public figures like activist Sonam Wangchuk and opposition leaders, who continue to challenge the political status quo.

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