Washington Court Blocks Kalshi's Event Contracts Over Gambling Concerns

A King County judge has blocked Kalshi's event contracts in Washington due to potential gambling law violations. The court order aims to protect consumers from illegal gambling activities. Kalshi disputes the ruling, arguing the matter falls under federal jurisdiction per the CFTC. The crackdown on Kalshi spans multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:49 IST
Washington Court Blocks Kalshi's Event Contracts Over Gambling Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

A judge in Washington state has issued a preliminary injunction to prevent Kalshi from offering event contracts, citing concerns over potential violations of gambling laws.

Judge John McHale of King County Superior Court emphasized the need to protect consumers from illegal gambling activities, highlighting the public's interest against Kalshi's business operations.

Washington joins several states in court actions against Kalshi as federal and state authorities clash over jurisdiction in regulating prediction markets.

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