Global Tensions Surge Oil Prices Amidst Middle Eastern Conflict

Oil prices have surged to a five-week high, climbing approximately 2% on Tuesday, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East. Concerns are mounting over potential disruptions to energy supplies as hostilities between the United States and Iran continue, compounded by threats from Yemen's Houthis to blockade Saudi Arabia's naval routes.

Brent crude futures rose by $2.12, reaching $91.34 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $1.80, rising to $85.03 a barrel. This spike places Brent on track for its highest close since June 10, with similar highs for WTI. The market remains nervous about further energy supply disruptions, particularly if the Houthi threats materialize into action affecting oil exports from a major producer.

The unfolding situation forced two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to reverse course in the Red Sea. Analysts and traders now wait for U.S. oil inventory reports, which could offer crucial insight into the market's next moves. This geopolitical unrest underscores the vulnerability of global energy supplies to regional conflicts and raises further questions about future price stability.