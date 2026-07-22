Aoun's Historic Visit: Tackling Tensions with U.S. Backing

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the disarmament of Hezbollah and Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon. As the first Lebanese president to visit the White House in two decades, Aoun aims to restore Lebanon's sovereignty, proposing direct talks and disarmament strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:33 IST
Aoun's Historic Visit: Tackling Tensions with U.S. Backing
  • Country:
  • United States

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun made a historic visit to the White House on Tuesday, marking the first time a Lebanese leader has met a U.S. president in nearly 20 years. The meeting with President Donald Trump centered around plans to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah and negotiate Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.

In the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged the challenges faced by Lebanon, describing it as a 'badly treated place,' but expressed hope for a resolution with respect. Aoun, seeking U.S. support, emphasized that Trump's influence is crucial in convincing Israel to withdraw forces after a recent U.S.-brokered agreement.

The talks also touched on the contentious issue of Hezbollah's disarmament. Despite the complexity, Aoun proposed a written plan to decommission its arsenal, underscoring the need for stability in Lebanon and the broader region. He conveyed to Trump that achieving this goal would solidify the U.S. president's legacy in Middle Eastern peace efforts.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026