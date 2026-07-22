Aoun's Historic Visit: Tackling Tensions with U.S. Backing

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun made a historic visit to the White House on Tuesday, marking the first time a Lebanese leader has met a U.S. president in nearly 20 years. The meeting with President Donald Trump centered around plans to disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah and negotiate Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.

In the Oval Office, Trump acknowledged the challenges faced by Lebanon, describing it as a 'badly treated place,' but expressed hope for a resolution with respect. Aoun, seeking U.S. support, emphasized that Trump's influence is crucial in convincing Israel to withdraw forces after a recent U.S.-brokered agreement.

The talks also touched on the contentious issue of Hezbollah's disarmament. Despite the complexity, Aoun proposed a written plan to decommission its arsenal, underscoring the need for stability in Lebanon and the broader region. He conveyed to Trump that achieving this goal would solidify the U.S. president's legacy in Middle Eastern peace efforts.