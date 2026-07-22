Tragedy Strikes Bangkok: Fire Death Toll Climbs to 35

A deadly fire at a Bangkok pub on July 13 has claimed 35 lives, according to the city's emergency services. The tragedy underscores ongoing safety concerns in nightlife venues. Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause and are urging stronger enforcement of safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:12 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bangkok: Fire Death Toll Climbs to 35
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

The number of fatalities from the July 13 pub fire in Bangkok has risen to 35, as confirmed by city emergency services on Wednesday. This incident highlights continuing safety challenges in Bangkok's nightlife scene, famously bustling but now marred by tragedy and vulnerability.

With emergency services confirming the updated death toll, authorities in the Thai capital are under pressure to bolster safety protocols in entertainment venues throughout the city.

The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing, with preliminary assessments suggesting inadequate fire safety measures could be to blame. Officials are advocating for stricter enforcement of existing regulations to prevent future disasters.

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