Court Clears Rebel Wilson in Defamation Case

An Australian court has cleared actor Rebel Wilson of defaming Charlotte MacInnes, related to social media posts about a 2023 Bondi Beach incident. Judge Elizabeth Raper found no defamatory impact on MacInnes' reputation. Wilson expressed gratitude for the legal system and looks forward to focusing on her work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 11:20 IST
Court Clears Rebel Wilson in Defamation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant legal win, Australian actor Rebel Wilson has been cleared of defamation charges related to social media posts involving fellow actor Charlotte MacInnes.

The dispute revolved around an incident at Bondi Beach in September 2023, when MacInnes expressed discomfort following a swim with one of the film's producers.

Judge Elizabeth Raper dismissed the claims, stating there was no evidence of reputational harm to MacInnes. Following the ruling, Wilson expressed her relief and appreciation for the legal process.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026