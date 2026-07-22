Court Clears Rebel Wilson in Defamation Case

In a significant legal win, Australian actor Rebel Wilson has been cleared of defamation charges related to social media posts involving fellow actor Charlotte MacInnes.

The dispute revolved around an incident at Bondi Beach in September 2023, when MacInnes expressed discomfort following a swim with one of the film's producers.

Judge Elizabeth Raper dismissed the claims, stating there was no evidence of reputational harm to MacInnes. Following the ruling, Wilson expressed her relief and appreciation for the legal process.