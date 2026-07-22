Ukraine's Drone Export Initiative: Strengthening Pentagon's Fleet
Ukraine is set to export drones to the United States under the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme, according to a source. Six Ukrainian companies have been permitted to export around 100 drones each. Official confirmation from Kyiv or Washington is still pending.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine has reportedly agreed to supply drones to the United States as part of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme, a source informed Reuters on Wednesday.
According to the source, six Ukrainian firms have received authorization to export approximately 100 drones each.
Currently, there has been no official confirmation of this arrangement from either Kyiv or Washington.