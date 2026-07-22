Diplomatic Tensions Flare: France-Iran Incident Under Scrutiny

In a developing diplomatic standoff, France has accused Iran of mistreating two of its diplomats stationed in Tehran. The French foreign ministry claims the diplomats faced harassment, an assertion Iran denies.

On Tuesday, France summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to demand an explanation. "France expects the Iranian authorities to shed light on this incident," a statement from the French ministry read. Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry insists that no mistreatment occurred.

Iranian Foreign Ministry official Mohammad Tanhaei stated that security concerns prompted the questioning of French embassy staff. These tensions have escalated, with both nations exchanging criticisms and affirmations of diplomatic obligations.