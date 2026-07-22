Ukraine Targets Russian Logistics Hubs Amid Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces have successfully struck logistic hubs located in Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions. These sites were reportedly involved in providing essential components for Russian military drones and other equipment.

Zelenskiy further noted that operations extended to maritime targets, with an oil depot, a tanker, and four cargo ships associated with Russia's so-called 'shadow fleet' coming under fire in both the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

This strategic move marks a significant escalation in efforts to disrupt Russian military supply chains, emphasizing the ongoing tensions and the high-stakes challenges in the region.