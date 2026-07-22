Home Affairs speeds up digital services and immigration reforms

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs is stepping up its digital transformation with wider access to identity services, a growing electronic visa platform and new immigration reforms designed to make the country more attractive for investment, tourism and skilled professionals. Speaking at the Xpatweb Annual Global Mobility Conference, Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the department has shifted from planning reforms to putting them into action, with technology becoming central to improving service delivery and supporting economic growth.

Smart ID services expand across the country

The department's biggest achievement has been expanding access to Smart ID services through partnerships with the banking sector. South Africans can now apply for replacement Smart ID cards at participating bank branches without paperwork or appointments.

More than 422,000 applications have already been processed through the banking partnership in just over four months. The number of service points has grown from 214 Home Affairs offices to 541 locations, with more than 750 bank branches expected to offer these services before the end of 2026.

Schreiber said passports and first-time Smart ID applications for both adults and children will also become available at participating bank branches later this year. Citizens are also expected to have the option of receiving their IDs and passports by courier at home before the end of 2026. The wider rollout is expected to support the eventual phase-out of South Africa's green identity book, reducing opportunities for fraud and identity theft.

Digital ID and visa platform move forward

The department is also developing a voluntary Digital ID system that will allow citizens to securely store official Home Affairs documents on their mobile devices while still keeping physical documents as an option.

Digital reforms are also reshaping South Africa's immigration system through the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) platform. The system uses biometric verification, machine learning and automated risk analysis to process visa applications more securely and efficiently.

Initially launched for travellers from China, India, Indonesia and Mexico, the platform has already processed more than 203,000 applications. Authorities say it has rejected over 5,700 fraudulent applications after identifying fake passports, altered documents and other suspicious activity.

Business and immigration reforms continue

The department has expanded its Trusted Employer Scheme to include major infrastructure projects, companies establishing headquarters in South Africa and businesses in the financial services sector. The programme has also been simplified through greater digitalisation and reduced administrative requirements, with applications remaining open until 4 September.

Another new feature allows eligible visitors already in South Africa, including travellers from visa-exempt countries, to apply online for an additional 90-day stay. Schreiber also confirmed that government plans to introduce legislation based on the Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection at the start of the next financial year, marking another step in modernising South Africa's immigration framework.